Published: May 16, 2025, 11:03 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 11:03 IST

Story highlights Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally set a new release date. The film will also feature Bobby Deol, Nassar, Niddhi Agerwal and Nargis Fakhri among others.

Show Full Article

Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally set a new release date. The makers gave a treat to the fans who are eagerly waiting for the action starrer to release on silver screens.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu team unveiled a fierce new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan holding a sword. Along with the poster, the caption read revealing the new date, "Get ready for the battle of a lifetime. Mark your calendars for Hari Hara Veera Mallu on June 12, 2025. The battle for Dharma begins. #HHVMonJune12 #VeeraMallu #DharmaBattle #HHVMFilm".





Mark your calendars for



The battle for Dharma begins... 🔥⚔️ #VeeraMallu #DharmaBattle #HHVM



Powerstar @AMRathnamOfl @thedeol #SatyaRaj @AgerwalNidhhi… pic.twitter.com/3KKNcspFIr GET READY FOR THE BATTLE OF A LIFETIME! ⚔️🏹Mark your calendars for #HariHaraVeeraMallu on June 12, 2025! 💥 💥The battle for Dharma begins... 🔥⚔️ #HHVMonJune12th Powerstar @PawanKalyan

Soon fans took to comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "The legend returns. #HariHaraVeeraMallu- June 12, 2025. Brace yourself for history in the making!". Another user wrote, "Victory to Veera". "History should be created", wrote the third user.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an upcoming Telugu language historical action-adventure film. Set in the 19th century, the film will depict the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, who is given the task of stealing the Koh-I-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamundi,the film will also feature Bobby Deol, Niddhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Dalip Tahil, Sachin Khedekar, Raghu Babu and Nassar among others.

The film is produced under A M Rathnam's production banner Mega Surya Production. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by M M Keeravani, while Gnana Shekar V S is the cinematographer. Ben Lock, who has supervised the graphic work in renowned Hollywood movies including Aquaman, Warcraft, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is in charge of VFX. The film was earlier scheduled for release on May 9 but was delayed due to certain reasons. The post-theatrical rights of the movie were acquired by Amazon Prime Video.