Published: May 16, 2025, 07:52 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 07:52 IST

Story highlights Bhumi has been receiving mixed responses on her performance in The Royals, with many speculating if she has had a lip job. Bollywood | Entertainment

Show Full Article

Bhumi Pednekar’s latest web series The Royals is out on OTT platform Netflix. The actress has been receiving mix response on her performance in the series with many speculating if she has had a lip job. Amid all the speculations and criticism- an old interview of Bhumi has resurfaced on social media and is garnering significant attention.

In an old interview clip, Bhumi is seen talking about the bizarre criticism that has come her way. She can be seen responing to trolls about her lips with confidence.

The interview is from 2017, where she is seen talking to Anupama Chopra along with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana

In the viral clip, Bhumi said, “You know the most bizarre thing that somebody told me was that ‘your lips are too big’”. “I said, since when is that a problem? I mean people pay in lakhs of money to get that done... They can say the most bizarre things. You should just be aware of what you are and not care,” she added.

Rajkummar and Ayushmann mentioned how their eyebrows became a point of discussion for many in the initial years of their career.

Bhumi makes her web series debut in The Royals, out now on Netflix. The show also features Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Lisa Mishra, among others. The Royals has received mixed to lukewarm reactions from audiences as well as critics. Many have pointing out that the lack of chemistry between the lead actors and a weak, superficial screenplay fail to impress.

As the backlash against The Royals intensified, Bhumi's lips became a focal point of discussion among social media users. One wrote, “Her lips are doing more acting than her in The Royals”, with another sharing, “In recent times, it looks like her lips have a personality and screen presence rather than her”.