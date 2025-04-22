The trailer of the new Netflix web series The Royals is finally out! The OTT platform has been teasing fans with brief glimpses of the series that features a gamut of stars. Ishaan Khatter , Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi and Sakshi Tanwar among others, shows how Morpur's royal family are struggling to reclaim their lost glory amid debt and financial crisis.

The romance drama casts Ishaan and Bhumi as a romantic pair and from the looks of its it seems the two play enemies who fall in love over the course of the series.

The trailer introduces Ishaan as Aviraj Singh, a polo-playing Rajkumar, who is set to take over the fading riyasat of Morpur after the death of Maharaj, played by Milind Soman. On the other hand, we have Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, played by Bhumi, a successful entrepreneur with dreams bigger than any palace. The story unfolds as the duo comes together to transform Morpur’s struggling haveli and its eccentric residents into a luxury hotel. Their egos and ambitions clash while working together, taking the audience on a journey of love, family feuds, and lots of drama.

What Ishaan and Bhumi said about their roles

"To share the screen with such legendary and accomplished actors has been inspiring and a joy. The Royals is a fresh, modern-day rom-com — zany, unpredictable, and packed with surprises. There’s a lot of love, drama, humour — something for everyone. Maharaja Aviraaj is the most frustratingly charming character I've essayed and I hope the audience enjoys him as much as I enjoyed playing the role," Ishaan said about his role in the series.

Talking about her character, Bhumi said, “ Playing Sophia felt like stepping into a world that’s both aspirational and deeply relatable. She’s fierce, ambitious, and emotionally honest — qualities I’ve always been drawn to. ”

About The Royals

The web series is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and has been written by Neha Veena Sharma and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. The Netflix show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. The ensemble cast includes Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny. It is set to premiere on Netflix on May 9.