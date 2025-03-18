Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is making the most of her time in the US. After completing a course in leadership at Harvard Kennedy School, the actress spent some time lazing around with Hollywood celebrities, watching a soccer match and enjoying good food.

Bhumi Pednekar with Jennifer Garner

Bhumi shared a couple of pictures and one worth mentioning shows her smiling alongside Jennifer Garner. Bhumi captioned the post, “Had a total fangirl moment meeting Jennifer Garner – her work, her energy, her kindness… just WOW! Ended the night with the most surreal dinner at a cozy Thai spot… with Jay-Z & Beyoncé at the next table!! No pics, but forever saved in my mind.”

She shared another set of pictures and wrote, “Sunday in La La Land. Went to my first-ever soccer game, and thank god it was the women’s team! @weareangelcity co-owned by the amazing @lilly , you’re an inspiration! #GirlsUpliftingGirls.”

Bhumi is currently in Beverly Hills, California and she is making the most of her time there.

Bhumi kept it casual and was seen in athleisure wear. She had a busy day being a spectator to a Los Angeles marathon, playing with gods on the street, lunching with friends, listening to music and much more.

Bhumi's film projects

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh this year. She will soon star in the web series Daldal which is based on Vish Dhamija’s book Bhendi Bazaar. She will play Rita Ferreira, Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP. She will also play Sophia Kanmani Shekhar in The Royals.