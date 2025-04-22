Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows: Stranger Things tops, guess the new entry

Stranger Things (Season 4 – 2022)
Views: 14,07,00,000 One of the best original shows ever produced by Netflix, Stranger Things Season 4 has been widely lauded by both audiences and critics for its gripping and intriguing storyline. Among the series' seasons, this one stands out as the most watched.
Wednesday (Season 1 – 2022)
Views: 25,21,00,000 Wednesday Season 1 premiered in 2022 and became an overnight sensation. Starring Jenna Ortega, the series was a massive hit with over 1 billion hours watched. The series revolves around Wednesday, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams and her adventures at her school, Nevermore Academy.
Adolescence
Views: 12,42,00,000 The most recent entry on this list, Adolescence, dominated the OTT space in 2025. This dark and gripping series is a critical commentary on the social media, parenting, and the digital age are affecting youth today. The show tells the story of a young boy named Jamie Miller, who has been arrested for the murder of a girl, who is his schoolmate.
DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Views: 11,56,00,000 Based on the life of one of the world’s most terrifying serial killers, this chilling series recounts the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered several individuals between 1978 and 1991. It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched shows.
Bridgerton (Season 1 – 2022)
Views: 11,33,00,000 No one anticipated that this Regency-era drama would become one of Netflix’s biggest series. Upon its debut, Bridgerton smashed viewership records and made leading lady Phoebe Dynevor and her costar Regé-Jean Page stars overnight. The season focuses on Daphne and Simon’s love story and is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the first season revolves around Daphne and Simon's love story.
The Queen’s Gambit (2020)
Views: 11,28,00,000 Released on October 23, The Queen’s Gambit became one of Netflix’s most acclaimed series. It follows an orphaned girl with a brilliant talent for chess. How she became famous while battling addiction and other issues makes the rest of the story.
Bridgerton (Season 3 – 2024)
Views: 10,60,00,000 The third season of Shonda Rhimes’ hit show continued to charm audiences with record-shattering views. Divided into two parts, it centres on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).
The Night Agent
Views: 9,82,00,000 The action-thriller takes the seventh spot in the list of 10 most-watched Netflix shows. Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the show stars Gabriel Basso as an FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, who is finding a mole inside the White House.
Fool Me Once (Limited Series – 2024)
This British crime thriller captivated audiences with its twists and stellar cast, including Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Dino Fetscher, Richard Armitage and Joanna Lumley. The synopsis of the show reads, ''When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.''
Stranger Things (Season 3 – 2019)
Views: 9,48,00,000 Before the success of Season 4, Stranger Things Season 3 was a major hit in its own right. Set during the summer following the events of Season 2, this season is a major turning point of the show.