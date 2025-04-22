Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows: Stranger Things tops, guess the new entry

5 /10

Bridgerton (Season 1 – 2022)

Views: 11,33,00,000 No one anticipated that this Regency-era drama would become one of Netflix’s biggest series. Upon its debut, Bridgerton smashed viewership records and made leading lady Phoebe Dynevor and her costar Regé-Jean Page stars overnight. The season focuses on Daphne and Simon’s love story and is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the first season revolves around Daphne and Simon's love story.