Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor: All the Indians who will be attending 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Indian artists at Cannes 2025
It is that time of the year when artists and cinema from across the globe conglomerate under the same roof at the Cannes Film Festival. Like the previous year, this year too, Indian celebrities will be making their presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. While some veterans return to the red carpet, others will be making their debut at the prestigious film festival. Here, take a look at all the Indians who will be part of the Cannes Film Festival 2025.
Alia Bhatt
She has already made a mark on the international platform thanks to a Hollywood film and some global endorsements and now Alia Bhatt will be making her debut at Cannes as a brand ambassador of L’Oreal Paris- one of the official sponsors of the festival.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
A Cannes veteran, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be returning to the Cannes Film Festival this year as well as one of the faces of L’Oreal Paris.
Sharmila Tagore
Sharmila Tagore will be returning to the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of her film Aranyer Din Ratri – directed by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The film has been remastered and will be screened in 4 K restored version. Tagore has served as a jury member at Cannes 2009.
Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor will be walking the red carpet at Cannes 2025 this year. The actress will be attending the premiere of Indian film Homebound in which she has a cameo appearance.
Simi Garewal
The veteran star will be making her Cannes debut this year and will be walking the red carpet for the film Aranyer Din Ratri along with Sharmila Tagore. Both the actresses played key roles in Ray’s classic.
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter will be part of the Homebound team, which will premiere at the prestigious film festival. Khatter makes his debut at the film festival. Khatter is one of the lead actors of Homebound.
Karan Johar
Producer Karan Johar too is making his debut at Cannes 2025. The filmmaker-producer will be attending the premiere of Homebound, which has been backed by Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Payal Kapadia
Award-winning filmmaker Payal Kapadia is set to return to Cannes, this time as a well-deserved jury member. Payal will feature as part of the main competition jury alongside Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong, and other celebrated personalities.
Vishal Jethwa
Another Homebound star, actor Vishal Jethwa, best known for his role in Mardani 2, will be making his debut at Cannes Film Festival 2025.
Neeraj Ghaywan
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan returns to Cannes after 10 years as his film Homebound will be screening under the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at the 78th edition of the festival. Back in 2015, Ghaywan had made his debut at the festival with his debut film Masaan which had even won an audience award.
Shalini Passi
‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ fame Shalini Passi will be at Cannes this year along with renowned artist Paresh Maity.
Nitanshi Goel
The Laapataa Ladies star will be making her debut at Cannes 2025. Nitanshi is the youngest actor ever to debut at the Cannes Film Festival.
Rahul Bhat
The Black Warrant actor will be returning to Cannes this year. Bhatt will be present at Cannes for his Hollywood debut, Lost & Found in Kumbh. The film will be showcased at the Cannes Film Market. Bhat’s previous appearances at the festival were for Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly (Directors’ Fortnight, 2013) and Kennedy (Midnight Screening, 2023).
Parul Gulati
Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati will be making her debut at the Cannes 2025 red carpet.