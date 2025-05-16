(Photograph: )

The Jungle Book

A cinematic movie that has been a part of family time since our childhood, the Jungle Book is a perfect example of family time with all wholesome moments as well as being there for each other in difficult times, the plot follows Mowgli a boy brought up in the jungle by a pack of wolves. When Shere Khan, a tiger, threatens to kill him, a panther and a bear help him escape his clutches.