Published: May 16, 2025, 07:46 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Taare Zameen Par received critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of a child's inner world, winning numerous awards, including the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. Entertainment | Photos
3 Idiots
Comedy-drama on the lives of three engineering students who deliver subtle messages about pursuing passion against societal pressures, friendship, and a peculiar view of success. Funny, thought-provoking, and ultimately uplifting.
Inside Out
This Pixar animated film creatively explores the emotions within a young girl as she navigates a big move. It's insightful, and funny, and helps us understand the importance of all emotions in our lives.
English Vinglish
A heartwarming tale of a quiet, of woman who, while feeling ignored at every turn because she doesn't quite speak English, shows up for an English class in New York and begins a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. It's about self-respect, breaking barriers, and finding your voice.
The Lion King
Simba, a young lion prince, flees his kingdom after the murder of his father, Mufasa. Years later, a chance encounter with Nala, a lioness, causes him to return and take back what is rightfully his. A perfect family watch about wholesome stories of life, love and hardships.
Khosla Ka Ghosla
The story is about a retired middle-class man from Delhi, out there trying to win back his land which has been illegally occupied, along with his two sons and their quirky schemes. It is a humorous take on familial bonding and fighting for justice.
Harry Potter series
The Harry Potter series/ any movie can be watched with loved ones, as the series gives us all the family drama, magic, sacrifice, courage and a very good message to cherish your relationships.
Taare Zameen Par
This touching movie would give the plight of a young boy afflicted with dyslexia and how his art teacher helps him in discovering his potential. It is a heartwarming tale of acceptance, patience, and the peculiar ability in every child.
The Jungle Book
A cinematic movie that has been a part of family time since our childhood, the Jungle Book is a perfect example of family time with all wholesome moments as well as being there for each other in difficult times, the plot follows Mowgli a boy brought up in the jungle by a pack of wolves. When Shere Khan, a tiger, threatens to kill him, a panther and a bear help him escape his clutches.
Do Dooni Chaar
The story of a middle-class Delhi school teacher who is dreaming about buying a car for his family is sweet and relatable. It perfectly captures the aspirations and struggles of an ordinary family and the small pleasures of life.
