The India House: Water tank bursts on the sets of Ram Charan's maiden production

A water tank burst on the sets of The India House, Ram Charan’s maiden production venture, causing severe flooding and bringing filming to a halt. The incident occurred while the crew was shooting near Shamshabad, Telangana. Several crew members were reportedly injured in the mishap.

Filming halted and crew injured

According to a report by India Today, the accident has temporarily stopped production. The injured crew members have reportedly received prompt medical attention. The team is currently assessing the damage and evaluating how the incident will impact the production timeline.

What is The India House about?

Inspired by true events, The India House tells a love story set against the backdrop of political activism at the historical India House in London. The original India House operated from 1905 to 1910 and was established by lawyer Shyamji Krishna Varma. It served as a residence and scholarship hub for Indian students in London and became a pivotal site for the Indian Nationalist and anti-British Raj movements.

Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, known for Johaar and Bhairava Geetha, the film cast includes Nikhil Siddharth, Saiee Manjrekar, Anupam Kher, Kyle Paul, Carl Wharton, Mark Bennington, and Geoffrey Giuliano in key roles.

What's next for Ram Charan?

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is preparing for the release of his upcoming sports-action drama Peddi. The film marks his first collaboration with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar.

Directed and written by National Award-winner Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi boasts an impressive crew, including music by two-time Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, and editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli.

The ensemble cast also includes Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Krithi Shetty, and Upendra Limaye. Netflix has secured the OTT rights to the film. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi is scheduled for a theatrical release worldwide on March 27 2026.

