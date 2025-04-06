The highly anticipated teaser for Ram Charan's upcoming Telugu sports-action drama Peddi has finally dropped. Set in the 1980s, the teaser offers a glimpse of Charan showcasing his fiery batting style. The movie focuses on the rivalry between two cricket teams.
ఏదైనా ఈ నేల మీద ఉన్నప్పుడే సేసెయ్యాల
పుడతామ యేటి మళ్ళీ!!!
#Peddi సెప్పాడు.. సేశి సుపిస్తాడు!
#PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026
▶️ https://t.co/5Aw7KJ5on0#PeddiFirstShot pic.twitter.com/XNfzBDA0rT
Shiva Rajkumar and Jhanvi Kapoor join the cast
Peddi marks several firsts for the actor. It is his debut collaboration with Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor and also the first time he shares screen space with Kannada cinema icon Shiva Rajkumar.
An award-winning team
Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, known for the National Award-winning Uppena, the film boasts a powerful team behind the scenes. Music is composed by two-time Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, while cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu and editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli.
#Peddi
The supporting cast
The ensemble cast also includes Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Krithi Shetty, and Upendra Limaye. Netflix has secured the OTT rights to the film.
Here's the #PeddiFirstShot
▶️ https://t.co/gk2wGOWFMo
Happy Sri Rama Navami ✨
#PEDDI will see you in cinemas 27th March, 2026.
@NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @NavinNooli @IamJagguBhai @divyenndu @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings
Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi will hit theatres in all major Indian languages on 27 March 2026.
