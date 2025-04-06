The highly anticipated teaser for Ram Charan's upcoming Telugu sports-action drama Peddi has finally dropped. Set in the 1980s, the teaser offers a glimpse of Charan showcasing his fiery batting style. The movie focuses on the rivalry between two cricket teams.

Shiva Rajkumar and Jhanvi Kapoor join the cast

Peddi marks several firsts for the actor. It is his debut collaboration with Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor and also the first time he shares screen space with Kannada cinema icon Shiva Rajkumar.

An award-winning team

Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, known for the National Award-winning Uppena, the film boasts a powerful team behind the scenes. Music is composed by two-time Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, while cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu and editing by National Award-winner Navin Nooli.

The supporting cast

The ensemble cast also includes Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Krithi Shetty, and Upendra Limaye. Netflix has secured the OTT rights to the film.

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi will hit theatres in all major Indian languages on 27 March 2026.

