Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is mourning the loss of her mother, Kim Fernandez, who passed away following a stroke. Kim was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on 24 March and remained in the ICU under medical care. The funeral and final rites are expected to be held privately, with only close family and friends present.

Advertisment

Also Read: Is Marvel planning a Captain Carter and Captain America team up in Avengers: Doomsday?

IPL Performance cancelled

Reports confirmed that Jacqueline was slated to perform at the IPL opening ceremony on March 26, during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, she opted to remain at the hospital with her mother instead.

Advertisment

Also Read: Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer teases Tom Cruise hanging on for his life, yet again

A source told Hindustan Times, “Jacqueline’s mother is still recovering in the ICU. As the family awaits further updates from the doctors, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side and will, unfortunately, miss the IPL ceremony.”

This wasn’t the first health scare for Kim. She had suffered a stroke in 2022 as well and was hospitalised in Bahrain at the time.

Advertisment

Also Read: Will Smith doing bhangra with Diljit Dosanjh will make your Sunday: WATCH

Multicultural heritage

Kim Fernandez lived in Manama, Bahrain, and had a diverse heritage; her maternal grandfather was Canadian, and her great-grandparents were from Goa, India. Jacqueline, born in Manama, was raised in a culturally rich household. Her mother was of Malaysian and Canadian descent, while her father, Elroy Fernandez, hails from Sri Lanka. The couple met in the 1980s when Kim worked as an air hostess.

Kim Fernandez was known to lead a quiet, private life away from the public eye. As the family processes this difficult time, they have asked for privacy while they grieve their loss.

Also Read: Here's why Chris Hemsworth was intimidated to work with Halle Berry