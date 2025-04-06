Even top Hollywood actors get flustered on seeing their idols in front of them. Something similar happened with Chris Hemsworth when he was cast alongside Halle Berry in Crime 101.

Before the film was presented at CinemaCon earlier this week, Chris got talking about the film to E! News on the red carpet and said that he had an intimidating moment when he saw the award-winning actress perform in front of him.

Chris Hemsworth on working with Halle Berry

He said, “I’ve admired Halle’s work for many, many years. I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and, you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing.”

Crime 101 is a crime heist film. As they filmed the movie, Chris said Halle helped him ease into his character and the scenes. He said, “Certain people just bring out not just the best in you, but also sort of a comfort level where it feels like it’s a place to explore and it’s a place to examine different ideas and try different things. And that was the experience [with Berry].”

The Thor actor added, “I loved every second of it.”

Halle too loved collaborating with Thor actor. At the same event, Halle said, “[He’s] a stand-up guy. I won’t go into it now but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I’m gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman. He didn’t have to do it and he did it.”

Crime 101 is based on author Don Winslow’s novella of the same name, and follows detective Lou Lubesnick as he attempts to solve a string of jewel heists by tracking the perpetrator who follows a strict set of rules known as Crime 101. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Tate Donovan, Devon Bostick, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte.