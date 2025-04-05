Hollywood is a fickle place, and movie casting is no different. Sometimes, decisions are made at the last second before filming, such as when an actor is fired or drops out of a project, and this often results in miscasting, causing movies to fail. But that’s not always the case.

Advertisment

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajpal Yadav, Zayed Khan and more pay last respects to screen legend Manoj Kumar

We take a look at five actors who were last-minute replacements and went on to own the role and create movie history.

Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future)

Advertisment

Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future) Photograph: (X/UniversalPictures)

Despite being director Robert Zemeckis’s first choice for the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox couldn’t initially be part of the movie due to his commitment to the TV series Family Ties. This led the studio to hire actor Eric Stoltz as his replacement.

However, once filming began, it was clear to everyone, including Stoltz, that he wasn’t the right fit for the role. He dropped out, leading the team to approach the studio again and finally hire Fox. The rest is history.

Advertisment

Also Read: Is Marvel planning a Captain Carter and Captain America team up in Avengers: Doomsday?

Harrison Ford (Raiders of the Lost Ark)

Harrison Ford (Raiders of the Lost Ark) Photograph: (X/Disney)

It’s hard to imagine any other actor playing the iconic role of Indiana Jones other than Harrison Ford, but the first choice was actor Tom Selleck. However, he had to drop out due to his commitment to the show Magnum, P.I., leading to Ford joining the project.

Christian Bale (American Psycho)

Christian Bale (American Psycho) Photograph: (X/Embracergroup)

Director Mary Harron picked Bale for the role of Patrick Bateman, and while the studio initially agreed, they blindsided Harron and Bale by announcing that Leonardo DiCaprio would star in the movie and fired the director.

They hired Oliver Stone to helm the project. However, DiCaprio dropped out due to creative differences, and Stone followed suit, forcing the studio to rehire both Harron and Bale.

Hugh Jackman (X-Men)

Hugh Jackman (X-Men) Photograph: (X/Disney)

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the role that made him a superstar. Actor Dougray Scott was originally cast but unfortunately had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with Mission: Impossible 2, which was undergoing multiple reshoots at the time.

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday producer and head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige teases more cast reveals

Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings)

Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings) Photograph: (X/lionsgate)

To say that Mortensen’s portrayal of Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy is beloved would be an understatement. Initially, director Peter Jackson hired actor Stuart Townsend for the role, but he was fired just a day before filming began because he refused to rehearse his lines or take part in horse-riding and sword training with his fellow cast members. Mortensen joined the cast on the very day filming began.

Also Read: L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran served notice by the Income Tax department