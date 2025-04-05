Amitabh Bachchan, Rajpal Yadav, Zayed Khan, and others attended the funeral of Indian cinema icon Manoj Kumar in Mumbai to pay their respects. The actor passed away on Friday at the age of 87 due to chronic heart-related complications.

Advertisment

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more pay heartfelt tributes to Bollywood legend Manoj Kumar

A storied legacy in Indian cinema

Born on July 24, 1937, Manoj Kumar is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures. He earned the nickname "Bharat Kumar" for his many patriotic roles and contributions to nationalistic storytelling in film.

Advertisment

In recognition of his work, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. Over his five-decade-long career, he starred in 55 films and directed eight.

Also Read: Manoj Kumar: Funeral preparations begin for the late Bollywood legend

Final farewell with state honours

Advertisment

Many celebrities attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the late actor. The funeral was conducted with full state honours, and the body was cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Saturday afternoon.

Photograph: (X)

Photograph: (X)

Photograph: (X)

Photograph: (X)

Photograph: (X)

Photograph: (X)

Photograph: (X)

Photograph: (X)

Also Read: Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan hug at Manoj Kumar's funeral

Amitabh Bachchan, who was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan, shared a tender moment with his long-time friend Salim Khan.

Also Read: Manoj Kumar (1937-2025): 7 movies of the actor that you must watch