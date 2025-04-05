Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan reunited at the funeral of Indian cinema icon Manoj Kumar in Mumbai, who passed away on Friday at the age of 87 due to chronic heart-related complications.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'Icon of Indian cinema': Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at the age of 87

Bachchan pays his respects

Amitabh Bachchan, who was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan, arrived to pay his last respects. While exiting the funeral ground, the actor spotted Salim Khan and paused to greet him. The two held his hands and spoke to him for a few seconds. He then gave Khan a warm hug.

Advertisment

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more pay heartfelt tributes to Bollywood legend Manoj Kumar

Advertisment

A legendary collaboration

Salim Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have a long history together. Salim Khan co-wrote the blockbuster hit Sholay with Javed Akhtar, one of the biggest hits of Bachchan's career.

Khan also created the "angry young man" persona of Amitabh Bachchan, which would catapult the actor into superstardom. Their collaboration has created beloved classics like Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Don (1978), Trishul (1978), and Kranti (1981).

Also Read: Manoj Kumar: Funeral preparations begin for the late Bollywood legend

Remembering Manoj Kumar

Born on July 24, 1937, Manoj Kumar is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures. He earned the nickname "Bharat Kumar" for his many patriotic roles and contributions to nationalistic storytelling in film.

In recognition of his work, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. Over his five-decade-long career, he starred in 55 films and directed eight.

Also Read: Manoj Kumar (1937-2025): 7 movies of the actor that you must watch