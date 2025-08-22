LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Chiranjeevi Turns 70: Best Movies to Watch Online

Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 70: Movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 14:37 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 14:37 IST

Happy birthday, Chiranjeevi! Marking the big day, here we celebrate the actor's decades-long filmography. From Stalin to Godfather, here are some of the actor's best works that you should watch. 

Happy birthday, Chiranjeevi
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Happy birthday, Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi Day! In his career spanning four decades, the Megastar of Telugu cinema is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Over the years, the actor has cemented his place in the hearts of fans through his movies and the diverse roles he has portrayed. From his breakthrough roles in the 1980s to still ruling the screens with his mass-action entertainers, Chiranjeevi continues to captivate audiences. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a curated list of his movies that you can stream.

Stalin
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Stalin

Streaming on: Prime Video

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the 2006 movie is a Telugu-language political thriller. Starring Chiranjeevi as Major Stalin, whose only mission is to help others and make society a better place for all.

Godfather
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Godfather

Streaming on: Netflix

Directed by Mohan Raja, this Chiranjeevi movie is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, a perfect crowd-pleasing drama that is worth watching. The gripping Telugu drama starts from the untimely death of the State's Chief Minister. Amidst the turmoil, Chiranjeevi's character, Brahma Teja, becomes embroiled in the conflict over power. What makes this movie more fun is Salman Khan's cameo.

Khaidi No. 150
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Khaidi No. 150

Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Directed by VV Vinayak, the 2017 movie was a Telugu remake of the Tamil hit film Kaththi, and also a comeback of the megastar to the big screen after a decade. Set in Kolkata, the superstar played the dual role as Kaththi Seenu, a criminal who escapes from jail, and soon finds his doppelganger, Shankar, who runs an old-age home. This was Megastar's 150th movie.

Bhola Shankar
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Bhola Shankar

Streaming on: Netflix

Headlined by Chiranjeevi, the movie had its flaws. But it celebrates the veteran actor's stardom. The movie revolves around Shankar, a taxi driver, who moves to Kolkata from Hyderabad to be with her sister Maha (Keerthy Suresh). However, he soon gets into a rivalry with the gang of Alex.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Streaming on: Prime Video

The historical epic that tells the story of unsung freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. He was among the first leaders who fearlessly fought against British colonial rule. His story inspired generations, and the queen, Rani Lakshmi Bai, who is remembered for her valour and was one of the iconic figures in India's freedom fight against British rule.

Shankar Dada MBBS
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Shankar Dada MBBS

Streaming on: Sun NXT

Directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, this comedy-drama is a remake of Sanjay Dutt's superhit movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. In the film, Chiranjeevi plays the role of Shankar Dada, a don, who creates a faux to fulfil his parents' dream of him being a doctor.

