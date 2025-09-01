/Pawan Kalyan birthday: Gabbar Singh to Bheemla Nayak, 7 films defining him as 'Power Star'

From making a debut in Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi to featuring in the hit film Gabbar Singh to becoming Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan has come a long way. As Pawan Kalyan turns 54 on September 2, let's take a look at a few of the popular films he has been part of.
Pawan Kalyan is best known for his distinctive style and acting skills in the Telugu cinema and comes from a family of actors. The younger brother of actor Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu and the uncle of actor Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sai Durgha Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Check out popular films featuring Pawan Kalyan.
The film is about Subhash, a spoiled college boy, who does nothing except waste away his days with a bunch of friends. When his brother, a kick-boxer, gets injured, he decides to replace him and fight the opponent.
The film revolves around college friends, Madhu and Sidhu, whose friendship is impacted due to a misunderstanding. When circumstances force them to come together for a friend, they realise their love for each other.
It follows the story of the grandson of a rich businessman who promises to bring back his daughter, Sunanda, home for his eightieth birthday. Years ago, he had disowned her after she married Rajasekhar.
One of the iconic films of Pawan Kalyan! It tells the story of Sanjay, a young man who joins an extremist group after having had a tough childhood. A police officer decides to guide him towards a better path, and in doing so, his daughter falls in love with Sanjay.
The romantic drama featuring Trisha Krishnan and Kriti Kharbanda tells the story of Michael, a Cape Town chef, who loves Meera, but when she moves to India, both part ways, believing that long-distance relationships never work. However, Michael's friend, Senapati, tries to change his mind.
The story is set when a battle begins between SI Bheemla Nayak, a righteous policeman, and Daniel Shekhar, an ex-havildar, when Daniel tricks Bheemla into surrendering to corruption.
The film is about Venkataratnam, a policeman, inspired by a film character, who calls himself Gabbar Singh. He is posted in a village where a local thug wants to join politics and also lures his stepbrother to join him.