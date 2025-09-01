/Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Makers release new poster of Pawan Kalyan, ahead of his birthday

Power star Pawan Kalyan is all set to be back on the big screens with the action film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Fans were in for a treat when the makers unveiled a new poster of Pawan Kalyan in a stylish pose on social media, ahead of his birthday, which is on September 2. Helmed by Harish Shankar, the film boasts of an ensemble cast and is scheduled to release next year.

Fans react to Pawan Kalyan's new poster of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Mythri Movie Makers, who are backing the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, took to their X handle and shared a new poster of Pawan Kalyan in a dancing pose. Along with the poster, the caption read, "Happy Birthday to the USTAAD of style, swag and box office- POWER STAR @PawanKalyan #UstaadBhagatSingh will be a feast for fans and a delight for the audience".

Fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Loved it, but thought they would give a glimpse or a teaser". Another user wrote, "Inventor of the word, STYLE". "Jai Power Star", wrote the third user.

All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The official synopsis of Ustaad Bhagat Singh reads: "After his family's murder by former foes, an IPS officer and his daughter fake their deaths. Trouble ensues when the enemies discover their survival, prompting the officer to confront them to safeguard his child."

The movie boasts of an ensemble star cast that includes Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Gautami, Nawab Shah, Sakshi Vaidya, B.S. Avinash, and Naga Mahesh. Reportedly, the film is scheduled to release next year.