/Love In Vietnam: Avneet Kaur-Shantanu Maheshawari starrer to premiere in China ahead of release in India

Love in Vietnam, starring Avnoot Kaur, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Kha Ngan in lead roles, is all set to create a record with its release in China, as per reports. The Zee Studios-backed romantic drama will be released in the Chinese market with rights acquired by Shanghai YC Media and Film. Know when will it release and more details.

When will Love in Vietnam release in China?

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and shared the news with the caption, "India-Vietnam Collaboration Love in Vietnam to release in China. #ZeeStudios' upcoming presentation Love In Vietnam is set to release in China this Christmas. #LoveInVietnam has secured a 10,000-screen release in #China, even before its release in #India... Shanghai YC Media & Film has acquired the theatrical rights for the #Chinese market."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

An interesting addition is that the film will be released even before in Indian theatres. The caption further stated, "#LoveInVietnam hits cinemas in #India on 12 Sept 2025... A #RahhatShahKazmi directorial, the film marks the first-ever cinematic collaboration between #India and #Vietnam."

Soon, fans took to the comment section to rejoice in the release of an Indian film in China. One user wrote, "Love in Vietnam, the first cinematic collaboration, is set for a historic 10,000 screen release in China this Christmas". Another user wrote, "Will watch it only for Avneet Kaur". "Congratulations to the entire team of this movie", wrote the third user.

What do we know about Love in Vietnam?

For the unversed, Love in Vietnam is inspired by the bestseller Madonna in a Fur Coat, written by Sabahattin Ali, and is helmed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. It is presented by Zee Studios, and produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment, and Samten Hills, Dalat.