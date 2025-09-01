/Gordon Ramsay reveals he has skin cancer, urges everyone to use sunscreen

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is undergoing treatment for skin cancer. On Saturday, the 58-year-old shared photos of a stitched patch below his ear on Instagram, cautioning his fans about the importance of using sunscreen.

“Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you! Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend, I promise you it’s not a facelift! I’d need a refund,” Ramsay wrote on Instagram.

As soon as Ramsay shared the post, his followers flooded him with messages of support for the star chef. TV judge Robert Rinder also reacted to the post with a heart emoji and Ramsay’s daughter Holly wrote, “ Love you, Dad.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Even Cancer Research UK commented on the post and wrote, “Glad to hear you’re doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun. Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.”

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

According to Mayo Clinic, Basal Cell Carcinoma is a type of skin cancer. It is reportedly the most common cancer in humans. Basal cell carcinoma occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck. Most basal cell carcinomas are thought to be caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight. Avoiding the sun and using sunscreen may help protect against basal cell carcinoma.

Gordon Ramsay’s bike accident

The health update comes more than a year after he was hospitalised due to a bike accident. In a June 2024 post, the MasterChef star revealed, “I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.”

Last December, he shared an update that his bruising had healed, along with a montage video featuring his injuries from the accident.