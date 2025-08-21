/Gordon Ramsay opens First Indian restaurant ‘Street Burger’ at Delhi Airport

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has launched his first restaurant in India, Street Burger, at Delhi Airport. Ramsay’s company, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global, has opened the outlet in partnership with Travel Food Services (TFS) at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The restaurant serves gourmet burgers, including Ramsay’s signature Gordon’s Fried Chicken (GFC) Burger.

Street Burger’s Indian menu

According to IndianRetailer, Street Burger will also offer the Butternut Bhaji Burger and the Tandoori Paneer Burger. The menu includes sides such as Crisp Vegan Bites, salads, and Hotter than Hell Fries, as well as desserts like Sticky Toffee Pudding. Milkshakes and cocktails are also available for travellers.

Ramsay’s expansion plans in India

Ramsay and TFS plan to open six dining outlets across Indian airports. These will include Gordon Ramsay Plane Food (all-day pre-departure dining), Street Pizza (artisanal pizzas), Street Burger (gourmet burgers), and Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To-Go (quick, high-quality meals). Reports suggest Mumbai Airport will host the second outlet in India.

Andy Wenlock, CEO of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, shared, "Indian airports are the new stage for our culinary journey, and we are excited to see how travellers embrace these vibrant, flavour-intense dining experiences."

Gordon Ramsay’s global legacy

Travellers at Indira Gandhi International Airport can now enjoy some of the Michelin-starred chef’s most loved recipes. With Ramsay entering the Indian market, fans hope to see a full-fledged restaurant in the country soon.

Ramsay founded Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in 1997 and has earned 17 Michelin stars over his career, currently holding eight. Widely regarded as one of the world’s most recognisable chefs, he has authored more than 20 cookbooks and hosted some of the most popular cooking shows, including Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, and Next Level Chef. He is currently hosting Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.