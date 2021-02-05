Gordon Ramsay cooks elaborate dinner for his toddler because lockdown is driving him 'crazy'

Gordon Ramsay is known to serve high-end food (and criticism) but the 'MasterChef' star puts just as much effort into the meals he cooks at home even for his toddler.

Ramsay recently shared a video of himself making dinner for his 21-month-old son Oscar, complete with proper fine-dining plating skills and vocalising the process.

"Last night at Chez Ramsay," he wrote in the caption. "The only VIP customer last night was at table High Chair 1 @oscarjramsay!"

On the menu is a "beautiful sweet potato mash, finished with a touch of olive oil," Ramsay begins to explain in the clip.

"Here we've got the most amazing haricot blanc - basic English baked beans," he adds. "And there we have the beautiful pork sausages."

After showing off all the elements, Ramsay begins to expertly plate the meal using spoons to create the perfect dollops of sweet potato mash for the plate, revealing that they would be the eyes of a smiley face and using sausages to make the mouth, with baked beans for nose and eyebrows.





"Coming now Oscar!" he yells out to his son after one of his daughters brings the toddler into the kitchen. "There we go, my son. Now that, that's beautiful."

As Ramsay shows off his hard work, he turns to the camera and jokes: "Lockdown is driving me crazy!"

While Ramsey is a world-renowned chef and food expert, at home his cooking is as regarded as regular as anyone.

"Oscar, in my mind, is my last hope of getting anyone into the industry," Ramsay told Jimmy Fallon in January. "Our eldest daughter is working in PR, Holly - our middle daughter - is doing fashion. Tilly is taking a gap year, Jack has become a Royal Marine. Everyone's left the nest and nobody wants to cook."

Ramsay said he hopes that by refining Oscar's palate now, he may just sway his son to a life in the kitchen.

"He starts off with beautiful oatmeal in the morning with caramelized banana," Ramsay told Fallon. "I'll do him a little light scrambled egg on toast for lunch, and then for dinner tonight he had a roasted butternut squash soup!"