/Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who divorced husband on Instagram, engaged to rapper French Montana - Who is she

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who divorced her husband on social media, just two months after giving birth to their baby, is officially engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, as confirmed by TMZ. A spokesperson for Montana revealed that the couple formalised their relationship during Paris Fashion Week in June 2025. The engagement has drawn significant attention, coming shortly after the announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, and creating a buzz across both celebrity and royal circles. Mahra is the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Rumours about Sheikha Mahra’s relationship with Montana began circulating in late 2024 when she hosted the rapper in Dubai and shared photos on social media that hinted at their growing closeness. Since then, the pair have been seen frequently in both Dubai and Morocco, dining at upscale restaurants, visiting cultural sites, and walking together across Paris’s Pont des Arts bridge. The couple made their relationship public earlier this year during appearances at high-profile fashion events in Paris. While Sheikha Mahra and Montana are now engaged, they are reportedly still finalising wedding plans, with possible venues being considered in both the Middle East and Europe.

Sheikha Mahra’s Divorce Statement

Sheikha Mahra made headlines when she announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum on Instagram on July 16 this year. She took to Instagram to declare the divorce, accusing her husband of infidelity. In the post, she stated that, since he was preoccupied with other companions, she was ending the marriage. She repeated the phrase "I divorce you" three times and concluded the message by signing off as his ex-wife, urging him to take care.. The marriage, which took place in May 2023. “Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.” The couple share a daughter from that union.

‘Divorce’ perfume

Following her highly publicised separation from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra took a bold step into the entrepreneurial world by launching a new fragrance line titled "Divorce." Released under her personal brand Mahra M1, the perfume is seen as a symbolic representation of empowerment, independence, and reclaiming one’s identity after personal upheaval. The fragrance’s branding reflects themes of strength, transformation, and elegance, with Sheikha Mahra reportedly playing an active role in its development—from scent selection to design and messaging. “Divorce” is marketed not just as a perfume but as a narrative of personal growth and freedom. The move underscores Sheikha Mahra’s shift from royal tradition to modern entrepreneurship, positioning her as a progressive figure among Gulf royals. As per reports, Mahra holds a degree in International Relations from a university in the UK and has completed training at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.