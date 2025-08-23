/Govinda looks unfazed in his first appearance since news of divorce with Sunita Ahuja, blows kisses at the media

On Friday, news of Sunita Ahuja, the Bollywood actor Govinda, filing for divorce from the actor came to light. Sunita had reportedly filed for divorce from the actor in 2024; however, the news came to light only now. The two remained mum on Friday even as the news spread like wildfire. Later that evening, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking nonchalant and unfazed about the news. A paparazzi account shared the video on Instagram.

Govinda blows kisses, waves amid divorce rumours



In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Govinda can be seen dressed in an all-white outfit paired with sunglasses. The actor smiled at the cameras, waved and even blew a kiss as he posed for the media. He was accompanied by his team and seemed in no hurry to escape the media personnel present there.

After posing for a few pictures, Govinda made his way inside the airport. A few fans could also be seen noticing his presence, but looking hesitant to approach him, while others recorded him on their phones.

Sunita Ahuja files for divorce

The news of Sunit and Govinda's divorce first came to light in February 2025. Rumours were rife that the couple were living separately, which Sunita later confirmed. Now reports state that Sunita filed for divorce in 2024. The news of Sunit and Govinda's divorce first came to light in February 2025. Rumours were rife that the couple were living separately, which Sunita later confirmed. Now reports state that Sunita filed for divorce in 2024.



Sunita filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. According to reports, Sunita filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The grounds for divorce include infidelity, cruelty, and desertion.

About Sunita Ahuja and Govinda



Govinda and Sunita married on 11 March 1987, but their marriage wasn’t made public until four years later. They have two children: a daughter named Narmada and a son named Yashvardhan. They also had a daughter who was born prematurely and died three months later.



Recently, Sunita mentioned in a Vlog that she had a difficult year and prayed to Goddess Kali that whoever tries to harm her marriage is punished. Govinda was last seen in a film called Rangeela Raja in 2019. The 90's star was often dubbed as 'Comedy King' for starring in several comedy films like Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Sajan Chale Sasural to name a few.