When Sunita Ahuja said Govinda will never leave his family for a ‘stupid woman'

Everything is not well in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s paradise. In February 2025, news of the couple’s separation broke, sending shockwaves across the internet, with many refusing to believe it. However, their lawyer later clarified that Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce six months earlier, but the couple had since resolved their differences. Recently, a new report revealed that Ahuja had accused Govinda of adultery, cruelty, and desertion in the divorce filing. A lot has been happening in Govinda’s household, with Sunita making headlines for her bold statements. Just a few months ago, Sunita, debunked the reports saying that Govinda and her could not live without each other.

When Sunita said Govinda will never leave his family for a stupid woman.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for over three decades. While the couple has mostly kept their personal life away from the media spotlight, they are now making headlines due to the whirlwind phase their relationship seems to be going through.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to Times Now, Sunita addressed the divorce rumours, stating that Govinda would never leave his family “for any stupid woman.”

In Hindi, Sunita said,"Jis din confirm hoga, ya mere aur Govinda ke mu se aap log sunoge, vo alag baat hai (The day it’s confirmed, or if you hear it directly from me or Govinda, that will be a different matter).

Speaking further, Sunita said,''But I don’t think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And Govinda can never leave his family for any stupid person or stupid woman."

Sunita has been making several shocking statements about her married life, further fueling the rumours. In an interview, she revealed that Govinda has been living separately in a different house. While she stays in an apartment with their two children, Govinda lives in another bungalow. However, later, she clarified her remarks, saying Govinda doesn’t live separately. She also previously disclosed that she has been celebrating her birthday alone for the past 12 years.

Govinda - Sunita Ahuja divorce: Actor accused of adultery, cruelty, and desertion: Report