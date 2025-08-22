/Govinda - Sunita Ahuja divorce: Actor accused of adultery, cruelty, and desertion: Report

Things are not fine at Bollywood actor Govinda's home. Months after reports of the actor and his wife Sunita Ahuja's separation, it has been learned that she has filed for divorce, ending their 37-year marriage. This update comes a few weeks after Sunita spoke about the divorce in her first YouTube vlog. According to recent reports, Sunita has filed for divorce at the Bandra family court. No official confirmation has been released yet.

In February 2025, news of Govinda and Sunita's divorce first broke, and it was confirmed that Sunita had indeed filed for divorce in 2024. However, the couple had sorted things out at that time.

Govinda - Sunita Ahuja divorce

