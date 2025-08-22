/Govinda - Sunita Ahuja divorce: Actor accused of adultery, cruelty, and desertion: Report

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are reportedly heading for divorce, ending their three-decade marriage. As per recent updates, the Bollywood actor has been accused of adultery, cruelty, and desertion in the divorce case.
Things are not fine at Bollywood actor Govinda's home. Months after reports of the actor and his wife Sunita Ahuja's separation, it has been learned that she has filed for divorce, ending their 37-year marriage. This update comes a few weeks after Sunita spoke about the divorce in her first YouTube vlog. According to recent reports, Sunita has filed for divorce at the Bandra family court. No official confirmation has been released yet.
In February 2025, news of Govinda and Sunita's divorce first broke, and it was confirmed that Sunita had indeed filed for divorce in 2024. However, the couple had sorted things out at that time.
Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor-comedian Govinda and a social media personality, has reportedly filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. According to Hauterrfly, Sunita has filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The grounds for divorce include infidelity, cruelty, and desertion. The report also mentioned that Govinda did not appear in person in court. Until the notice was issued in May. While Sunita has been appearing in person in court.