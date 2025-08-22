/Swara Bhasker reacts to backlash on her ‘bisexual comment’, updates her bio on X

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has found herself in the middle of a controversy once again. Bhasker’s remark during a recent interview has led to intense backlash on social media. While appearing in an interview, Swara stated that “all humans are fundamentally bisexual” and revealed she has a crush on Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav. The comment has snowballed into a major controversy on X, with many trolling the actress. Days later, the actor has reacted to all the criticism by changing her bio on X.

Swara Bhasker reacts to trolls

Bhasker chose not to speak up or respond to the trolls directly. Instead, she changed her bio on X. On Friday, she posted, “Thought it’s time to change the bio (giggling emoji).”

Swara Bhasker’s Twitter bio now reads, “Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.” While most of her Bio has been there for a while, the actress added “Girl crush advocate” as a nod to the whole buzz on social media after her confession of having a crush on Dimple went viral.

The actor also shared a screenshot of the definition of girl crush, writing, “Honestly… what is the big deal?”

What’s the controversy?

During an interview with Screen, Swara spoke about her view on sexuality. The actress was accompanied by her husband and politician Fahad Ahmad during the chat. Swara said heterosexuality is an "ideology" that had been thrust on human beings by society. The interview went live five months ago, but Swara's statement surfaced on social media only now.

"We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are bisexual, but heterosexuality is an ideology that has been (put in on us) culturally for thousands of years. Because that is how the human race will perpetuate, so it has to be the norm," Swara said.

When the host asked her she had a crush on anyone, Swara mentioned Dimple Yadav’s name. Swara met Dimple recently at an event. The actress’s comments were met with intense backlash on social media.

On the work front, Bhasker is currently featuring in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga- Jodiyon Ka Reality Check along with her husband Fahad. Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre host the show, which features popular celebrity couples and challenges their chemistry by testing and twisting their relationships.

About Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on 6 January 2023, and publicly announced it with a video on February 16, 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa, the same year in September. Swara has featured in films like Raanjhanaa, Anarkali of Aarah, and Veere Di Wedding to name a few.