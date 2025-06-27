/Amid divorce rumours, Michelle Obama explains why she's seen less with Barack Obama

Amid the divorce rumours, the former US first lady Michelle Obama addressed the speculations with her separation from the former US president Barack Obama. Explaining the reason behind her not showing up often with her husband, she said they are "too old for Instagram." Talking in a podcast of NPR with the host Rachel Martin, Michelle said, "The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage." the 61-year-old added, "It’s like, OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives. We are 60. We’re 60, y’all."

She said if people out there want to know every bit about what the couple is doing every minute, they are not going to get anything. “You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day," the former US first lady said.

She further said in the podcast that it was her choice not to attend the high-profile events like former US president Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. She "owned" it that her absence in these events was the reason that led to backlash and divorce rumours.

“One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend,” Michelle said.

“That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that. Those are my choices,” she added in the podcast.

'It's my life now'

Michelle also said, "Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that, now."