/What to watch on OTT in September: From The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Lilo & Stitch

September is going to be the month of entertainment with a bunch of shows and movies that are set to release on different OTT platforms. Scroll to check the release date, streaming platforms and more.
A new month brings a fresh set of shows and movies set to release on OTT platforms. While we see new releases every day, here we have curated the upcoming content that is set to premiere across various platforms such as Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, and more
Release date: September 18
Streaming on: Netflix
Directed by Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, this series explores the darker and unseen side of showbiz apart from the glamour. It follows actor Aasman Singh, who rises to superstardom. As he explores the world of stars, he becomes entangled in the chaotic world of fame.
Release date: September 5
Streaming on: Netflix
If you want to see Rajkummar Rao in a high-octane action avatar, Maalik is a must-watch. Directed by Pulkit, the film features Rao as a gangster. The movie originally released in theatres on July 11 and is now making its OTT debut.
Release date: September 5
Streaming on: Prime Video
Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty headline this comedy series about two best friends struggling to launch their own start-up. The show also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tiwari, Nakuul Mehta, and Neeraj Kabi, among others.
Release date: September 3
Streaming on: Netflix
Wednesday Addams is back! The second half of Season 2 picks up after the chaos at Willow Hill. As Wednesday recovers from the attack, she must find a way to protect her best friend, Enid.
Release date: September 5
Streaming on: Zee5
Zee5’s first-ever original Malayalam series is set for an Onam release. Inspired by the infamous Thrissur cooperative bank scams, the show stars Sudev Nair as CI Antonio George. The six-episode series promises a gripping, politically charged drama.
Release date: September 3
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
The superhit Lilo & Stitch is set to release on digital platforms in a live-action version. The movie revolves around Lilo, a lonely young girl who befriends an alien named Stitch. Though this little creature brings chaos into the life of the Hawaiian girl, the two form a strong bond. The cast includes Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, Hannah Waddingham, Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee.