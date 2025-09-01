Salman Khan's father Salim says they doesn’t eat beef, talks about having Hindu marriage: 'Every religion is good'

The Khan family is one of the most influential families in the Indian film industry. Beginning with Salim Khan, a renowned writer, the family has given the industry superstars like Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

The Khans have always celebrated all Hindu festivals, be it Holi, Diwali, or Ganesh Chaturthi. Recently, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan spoke about his inter-religious marriage to Salma Khan, recalling the early days of their union.

Salim Khan on inter-religion marriage and not eating beef at the Khan household.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Khan revealed that he had both Hindu and Muslim wedding ceremonies with Sushila Charak, who changed her name to Salma after the wedding.

During the conversation, Khan said that his father, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), had taught him about religious harmony, and he never felt any divide between Hinduism and Muslims.

However, when it came to marriage, Salma's father had no objections, though his only concern was religion. Some of her relatives also had problems.

“My family had no objection to my marriage. She had no problem. There was some objection from one of her family members because I was from a different religion.” He added, “Yes, inter-religious weddings were not favoured, though!”

With her family’s consent, Salim and Salma got married according to both Hindu and Muslim traditions.

“My wife had loved the saat phere ritual and had seen her sister as well as cousin follow it. So I myself found a pandit in my locality aur phere lagwa liye.” He added, “We had a nikaah too, which is essentially a ritual that ascertains that you are not marrying under pressure or force.”

No beef is eaten in the Khan household

Salim further revealed that while beef is commonly consumed in many Muslim households due to its cheap price, he has never eaten it, nor is it allowed in their home. In Hindu tradition, the cow is sacred, and eating beef is forbidden.

Speaking about it, he said,''From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat! Some even buy it to feed pet dogs.''