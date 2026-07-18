/IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

With the ODI series on the line, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma when India face England in the deciding match at Lord’s on Sunday (Jul 19). The experienced opener has been at the centre of retirement speculation, although the BCCI has denied reports that he is set to retire. Rohit has struggled for runs in the first two matches and has not looked at his usual best. Famous for his stylish batting, powerful pull shots and ability to play spin well, Rohit has looked short of confidence in this series. His recent form has also sparked discussions about his future, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

However, the conditions at Lord’s could give him the perfect opportunity to return to form with a big innings.

India will also expect strong performances from Shubman Gill, who has made good starts without converting them into big scores and Virat Kohli, who remains one of the team’s most dependable batters despite missing out on a century in the last match.

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Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan will also need to deal better with England’s short-ball strategy.

In the bowling department, India could bring Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI, while Axar Patel has impressed with both bat and ball. England, on the other hand, will once again look to Joe Root for a big contribution, while the rest of their batting line-up will need to deliver in the series decider.

Now, as the crucial ODI clash between India and England approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

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IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Match Details

When will the IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and England will be played on Sunday (19 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Lord’s in London.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third ODI between India and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI?