/FIFA 2026 | US defends Argentina for displaying Malvinas banner after England win

The White House has defended Argentina's players after they unfurled a "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" banner while celebrating their 2-1 semi-final win over England on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium. Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House's FIFA task force, said the players were within their rights, invoking America's free-speech protections. The banner reignited a decades-old dispute over the Falkland Islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas which is the same territory the two nations fought a 74-day war over in 1982, after which the islands remained under British control. The gesture drew sharp criticism from England with FIFA yet to confirm whether disciplinary action will follow.

Also Read - US President Trump calls out England coach Tuchel's tactics in semis vs Argentina

What did US say about Argentina players waving Malvinas banner?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the matter, White House FIFA task force chief Giuliani said: "We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America," referring to free speech right in the USA.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Downing Street in London, however, wasn't too pleased with the gesture of Argentine players and said: "The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are. Our commitment to the Falklands will never waver."

England also hoped for disciplinary action against the players but said that it is a "matter of FIFA" and hoped that it will "sanction all behaviour of this nature in line with its own rules".

What next for Argentina?

Amid all this drama, Argentina are preparing for their second consecutive FIFA final which is scheduled on Sunday (Jul 19) at New York New Jersey Stadium. The defending champions will face off against 2010 champions Spain in the title showdown to retain their crown. If Argentina win the FIFA Final, they will become only the second team in history to win back-to-back trophies after Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962).

Where to watch and live stream Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final?