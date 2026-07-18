/FIFA 2026 | 'What do I know': US President Trump calls out England coach Tuchel's tactics in semis vs Argentina

US President Donald Trump has waded into the debate over Thomas Tuchel's tactics after England's 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina in Atlanta. Speaking at a FIFA reception in New York on Friday (Jul 17), Trump questioned the decision to push Harry Kane into a deeper, more defensive role, suggesting it "perhaps" was a mistake to turn the striker into a defensive player. Tuchel had switched to a back five after Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute strike put England ahead, but Argentina struck twice late through Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to complete the comeback and set up a final against Spain set for Sunday (Jul 19).

What Trump said about England coach Tuchel?

"You have a great player in England who I've played golf with. And he is Harry [Kane] who has been fantastic," said Trump. "I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence. We got to be a little offensive, right. But no, I'm not going to call it, what do I know about coaching? But that was a little unusual."

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Some of the England players were also left disappointed by Tuchel's tactics as Messi-led team scored two goals in the last 5 minutes of the game to break their hearts.

What did Tuchel say about his decision?

The England coach has stood by his decisions in the semis despite the widespread criticism and said: "No I don't regret my decision. I thought we had become too passive. I was trying to help the team."

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