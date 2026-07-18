/'England doesn't want it, neither do we': What France coach Didier Deschamps said before the FIFA World Cup third-place game

France head coach Didier Deschamps has admitted that neither his team nor England wanted to play the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, but insisted France has a responsibility to compete and finish the tournament with the bronze medal. France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final came to an end after a 2-0 semifinal defeat to Spain. They will now face England in the third-place playoff in Miami on Saturday.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Deschamps acknowledged the lack of enthusiasm surrounding the fixture but stressed that the match still carries significance. "I have a duty for this game. It is not a friendly. It is a third-place playoff. The players, staff, and I have the duty to reach this last objective. It is less important than the final. England does not want to play this game, and neither do we. But here we are," Deschamps said.

Deschamps focused on Bronze in final match as France coach

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Deschamps also revealed that the match will be his final game in charge of France. While accepting that his tenure is coming to an end, he said the team remains focused on finishing the tournament on a positive note. "We have to set our eyes on that goal to be third and make this final goal a reality. We have this duty when wearing this jersey. In my head, I know that it is my last match. I don't want anybody to cry. The end is near, but life goes on," he said. The veteran coach is aiming to conclude his successful spell with the French national team by securing a third-place finish before stepping down.

Spain vs Argentina Photograph: (WION)

Konate wants winning farewell for Deschamps

France defender Ibrahima Konate echoed his coach's sentiments, admitting the players would have preferred to be preparing for the World Cup final instead of the bronze-medal match. However, Konate said the squad is determined to give Deschamps a memorable farewell by defeating England. "None of us wanted to play for this third place, but we have no choice. We want to pay back our coach," he said.