/Roger Federer’s one habit Emma Raducanu is being told to follow. What is it?

Emma Raducanu has been advised to follow the example set by Roger Federer as concerns continue over her fitness, consistency and ability to build a sustained career on the WTA Tour. Former British no.1 Greg Rusedski believes the 2021 US Open champion needs more stability in her training routine and support team if she is to overcome the injury setbacks that have repeatedly interrupted her progress.

Raducanu's breakthrough at Flushing Meadows remains one of the most extraordinary achievements in modern tennis. In 2021, the Briton became the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Grand Slam singles title, completing a historic US Open run without dropping a set. However, five years after that unforgettable triumph, Raducanu is still searching for a second career title. The 23-year-old has struggled to maintain momentum due to recurring injuries and several changes in her coaching setup.

Speaking on the Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, the former US Open finalist highlighted the importance of consistency in preparation and maintaining fitness levels throughout the year. “It depends on how you’re training, how you’re loading, what’s happening. I don’t have enough information, but all I know is we have a lot of talented players in Britain and we need to find a way to keep them healthy. “Also, consistency of team helps, consistency of training. You can’t take long periods of time off. Even when you’re on holiday, you still need to hit balls. You still need to go to the gym. You need to keep it going because stop starting,” Rusedski said.

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Rusedski highlights Federer's professionalism

Rusedski pointed to Federer’s dedication during the height of his career, saying top players must continue their routines even during breaks from competition. “I remember when Roger Federer was at the peak of his powers and he was still hitting tennis balls when he went on holiday with his family. That’s what you need to do,” Rusedski added.

The former world no.4 also suggested that Raducanu's body has struggled with the demands of playing multiple matches in a short period, particularly after her impressive run to the Queen's final earlier this summer. “You need the same approach as the pros. And you have to get that sort of impact and volume. And for Emma at Queen’s, the problem was she’s played so many back-to-back matches. “So she wasn’t trained for her body to be able to do that. You can say it’s bad luck, but you have to be prepared sometimes to play two matches in a day and maybe back-to-back two matches.”

Raducanu's Grand Slam struggles continue

Raducanu's recent performances at Grand Slam events have increased questions about her consistency. At the French Open, she suffered a surprise first-round defeat against Argentina's Solana Sierra in straight sets. Her grass-court campaign appeared to be moving in a positive direction after reaching the Queen's final, but injury concerns returned. Raducanu withdrew from Wimbledon shortly before the tournament after scans revealed that a persistent leg problem had developed into a stress fracture.