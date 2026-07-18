/The day Sir Garry Sobers walked onto the field to meet Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | WATCH

The cricketing world is mourning the death of Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away on Friday at the age of 89, bringing an end to the remarkable journey of one of the greatest cricketers in history. While his extraordinary records and achievements have long secured his place among the sport's legends, Sobers was equally admired for his humility, generosity and deep respect for every generation of cricketers. One such moment came during India's all-format tour of the West Indies in July 2023.

Ahead of the opening Test in Barbados, which marked the final Test appearances in the Caribbean for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sobers attended India's practice session along with his wife. Instead of waiting for the Indian stars to approach him, the legendary former West Indies captain quietly watched from the stands before walking onto the field after training had concluded.

Sobers spent time interacting with Rohit and Kohli before India's then-head coach Rahul Dravid introduced him to a young Shubman Gill. It was a simple yet memorable interaction that reflected Sobers' lifelong love for cricket and his willingness to connect with players across eras.

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Cricket loses one of its greatest icons

The death of Sir Garfield Sobers was confirmed by his son, Daniel. Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, on July 28, 1936, Sobers passed away just 11 days before his 90th birthday. Widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder the game has ever produced, Sobers enjoyed a glittering international career spanning two decades. Between 1954 and 1974, he played 93 Test matches, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

A rare cricketer capable of bowling left-arm pace, orthodox spin and wrist spin, Sobers also claimed 235 Test wickets. He featured in one One-Day International, taking a wicket, while also earning recognition as one of cricket's finest fielders. In 1968, while representing Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan, Sobers became the first batter in First-Class cricket history to hit six sixes in a single over, a feat that remains one of the sport's most iconic moments.

Watch the video here of Garry Sobers meeting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Tributes pour in

Cricket West Indies led the tributes following Sobers' passing. "A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers," wrote Cricket West Indies (CWI) on X. The governing body later paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary all-rounder. "In the story of cricket, there are great players. There are champions. Then, there are those rare individuals who redefine the very meaning of greatness. Sir Garfield Sobers was the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen," the CWI later said in a statement.

“His mastery of batting, bowling and fielding was unparalleled, but his true significance reached far beyond the boundary ropes. Sir Garfield Sobers has completed his final innings, but his legacy will forever endure in the hearts of our region, and the story of the cricketing world.” The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also remembered Sobers' immense contribution to the game. "The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders," it said on X.

“His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations.” English county club Nottinghamshire also paid tribute to one of its greatest overseas players. "Nottinghamshire are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, at the age of 89. Arriving at Trent Bridge shortly after rules on overseas players appearing in the County Championship were relaxed, Sobers was immediately appointed captain, and lifted Notts from 15th place to fourth in his first summer of English domestic cricket."

"That season ended with Sobers becoming the first batsman ever to hit six sixes in a single over of six consecutive balls in First-Class cricket, as he put Glamorgan to the sword at Swansea," the club added.

A career defined by greatness

The ICC's Sir Garfield Sobers Award remains the highest individual honour in international cricket, presented annually to the most outstanding performer across all formats. Sobers captained the West Indies in 39 Tests between 1965 and 1972, recording nine victories, 20 draws and 10 defeats. He made his First-Class debut at just 16 before earning his Test cap a year later against England. One of the defining moments of his career came in February 1958 when he scored an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan at Kingston. The innings was then the highest individual score in Test cricket and remained the world record for 36 years.