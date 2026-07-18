/Who are the new Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders? Meet the 2026-27 rookies

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) have officially unveiled their 2026-27 roster, introducing eight new rookies who earned a coveted place on one of the world's most iconic cheer squads. The announcement was made in mid-July through the team's official Instagram account with the caption, “Officially earned their stars. Introducing your 2026-2027 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders!” Since Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders premiered in June 2024, the audition process has drawn a global audience. This year's rookie class features a mix of returning hopefuls who overcame previous setbacks and first-time candidates who successfully secured a place on the final roster.

1. Savanna Dastrup

Savanna Dastrup's journey is among the most inspiring in this year's rookie class. Featured in Season 3 of America's Sweethearts, she reached training camp for the 2025-26 squad but was ultimately cut before the final roster was announced.

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Instead of walking away, Dastrup sought direct feedback from DCC director Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell, asking whether she realistically had a chance if she auditioned again. "You might just chalk this up to timing and experience and the pressure," Finglass told her. “But I think you've got the skills to make this team or another team.” The Utah native and former Texas Christian University cheerleader returned in 2026 and achieved her dream. "This is an absolute dream come true!! I am so excited and am so so grateful for this opportunity!!! go cowboys!!"

2. Emily Awbrey

Emily Awbrey impressed judges with her technical dance ability during her first audition in 2025. Despite being praised as one of the strongest dancers, she was not selected. Finglass acknowledged her talent but believed she still needed to adapt to the signature pom style that defines DCC performances. "I hope you do consider re-auditioning," Finglass told her, adding she would be “disappointed if you don't try out again.” Awbrey returned stronger the following year and secured a spot on the squad.

"I'm genuinely speechless. No words can describe this."

3. Amiyah Naulls

Amiyah Naulls joins the squad after competing with the dance team at California State University, Fullerton. She also completed a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Prep Intensive while pursuing her degree and teaching dance. Following the roster announcement, she celebrated her achievement on social media. "Like someone pinch me!! What an honor!!"

4. Haley Bogdon

Haley Bogdon brings a unique combination of experience to the team. A graduate of the University of Arkansas, she participated in the university's dance team and is also a registered nurse. After making the squad, she shared her excitement online. "I can't believe I'm a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader!!!!! I am so honored and grateful to be living my dream."

5. Lexi Smith

Lexi Smith earned her place on the DCC squad shortly after graduating from the University of Central Florida, where she was a member of the university's cheer team. She described the achievement as feeling "beyond blessed."

6. Aubrey Rogers

California native Aubrey Rogers transitions from the NBA to the NFL after previously cheering for the Los Angeles Lakers before joining the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She reacted to the announcement by writing: "Is this REAL LIFE?!"

7. Brianne Lindenau

Brianne Lindenau first auditioned in 2025 but was cut before the final roster. She later attended a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Prep Intensive and returned determined to improve. Her persistence paid off as she secured a place on the 2026-27 squad. She celebrated the achievement by posting: “someone pinch me!!!!!” and described it as a "dream come true."

8. Kate Rogge