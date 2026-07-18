/Who is Damayanti Sen? 15-year-old national rifle shooter missing from Howrah; investigation underway

Fifteen-year-old national rifle shooter Damayanti Sen has gone missing under mysterious circumstances from West Bengal's Howrah district, triggering a large-scale police investigation and search operation. Damayanti, who lives in Umacharan Bhattacharya Lane in central Howrah, reportedly stepped out of her home on Friday morning to buy a few items from a nearby shop but never returned. After searching for her without success, her family filed a missing person complaint with the police.

According to her family, the teenager was last seen at a platform at Howrah railway station. Investigators have few leads as her mobile phone was left behind at home when she went missing. Her father, Dhruvajyoti Sen, said Damayanti had recently qualified for the national team trials after delivering impressive performances in rifle shooting competitions. He described her as a disciplined athlete dedicated to her training and said there had been nothing unusual before she left home.

"She trained every morning and had gone to bed early the previous night, as she usually does. There was no argument or anything unusual at home before she left," her father said, expressing hope that she would return safely. The incident has caused widespread concern among family members, friends and the shooting fraternity. Many have shared Damayanti's photograph on social media, urging people to come forward with any information that could help locate her.

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A senior officer of Howrah City Police confirmed that a case has been registered and that multiple teams have been deployed to trace the missing teenager. "After receiving the missing diary, a case has been registered. Wherever we are getting leads, police teams are reaching those locations and conducting inquiries and investigations," the officer said.