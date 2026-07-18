/Lionel Messi reveals what makes Spain so dangerous before FIFA World Cup 2026 final

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the reigning Copa America champions will face the defending European champions in the final as Argentina prepare to take on Spain on Sunday. The prospect of an Argentina-Spain showdown briefly looked uncertain when England took the lead in the semifinal against the reigning world champions. However, Lionel Messi inspired another remarkable comeback in Atlanta as Argentina overturned the deficit to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Messi played a decisive role in the turnaround, providing assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, who found the net to send Argentina into a record-equalling third consecutive FIFA World Cup final. The clash against Spain will also mark the first time Messi faces the European giants in a World Cup match, despite spending most of his legendary club career in Spain. Following Argentina's semifinal triumph, Messi praised Spain and acknowledged the team's long-standing football philosophy. “Spain is a great team with outstanding players and a very distinctive style of play. They’re a team I know very well, with a football philosophy they’ve been following for many years. I know their players too,” Messi said.

Spain vs Argentina Photograph: (WION)

Spain head into the final after an outstanding defensive campaign, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. The European champions booked their place in the final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals, reaching their first FIFA World Cup final in 16 years. Messi admitted that the final will be particularly meaningful because of his deep connection with Spanish football and FC Barcelona. “I’ve faced many of them, and I still follow them. Several of them play for Barcelona, a club I love and continue to follow. So it will be a special match because it’s a World Cup final, and naturally I expect it to be a very even game,” Messi told reporters after the victory over England.

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The Argentine captain also reflected on his team's remarkable consistency on the biggest stage, highlighting their fifth appearance in a major final since the 2019 Copa America. “It’s crazy what this group has been doing: five finals. We’re coming off winning the World Cup, we’ve been the best team over the last four years, and today we’re among the two best teams in the world, another final. No matter how much it hurts or what people say, this group keeps proving that nobody gives you anything on the pitch,” he added.