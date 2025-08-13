/Argentina's ultimate bogeyman? Who is Slavko Vincic? Meet the referee for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

FIFA has confirmed that Slovenia's Slavko Vincic will referee the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain in New York on Sunday, entrusting him with one of the biggest matches in world football. Joining Vincic on the officiating team will be Tomaz Klancnik as assistant referee 1, Andraz Kovacic as assistant referee 2, Adham Makhadmeh as the fourth official, and Mohammad Alkalaf as the reserve assistant referee.

Announcing the appointment, FIFA's head of refereeing, Pierluigi Collina, praised the occasion and Vincic's selection. “Playing with golden stripes is something beautiful. I am sure you agree with me. It's beautiful and it's absolutely great. As well, it's great that the referee will be Slavko Vincic,” head of refereeing at FIFA, Pierluigi Collina, said in a video shared on social media, as Vincic's appointment was confirmed.

With ongoing discussions surrounding FIFA allegedly 'favouring' Argentina during the tournament, refereeing decisions and the use of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) have come under intense scrutiny throughout the competition. Following the announcement of his appointment, Vincic was seen in tears, with FIFA also sharing the emotional moment on social media.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Spain vs Argentina Photograph: (WION)

Who is Slavko Vincic?

At 46, Slovenia's Slavko Vincic has reached the pinnacle of his refereeing career. After making his FIFA World Cup debut with two matches during the 2022 tournament in Qatar, the Argentina vs Spain final will be his sixth World Cup match overall and his fourth assignment at the 2026 edition, having started the campaign during the group stage.

Vincic has built an impressive reputation through years of officiating elite-level matches across Europe and international football.

One of the biggest milestones in his career came when he refereed the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, one of the most prestigious appointments for a European referee.

He also took charge of the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers. In addition to those marquee fixtures, Vincic has officiated numerous UEFA Champions League matches and regularly handled games in the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Nations League, FIFA Club World Cup, youth competitions, and international qualifiers.

Slavko Vincic's history with Argentina

Vincic was also the referee during one of Argentina's most shocking FIFA World Cup defeats. He officiated Argentina's opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi's side suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. That result ended Argentina's remarkable 36-match unbeaten streak in international football and remains the team's most recent defeat in FIFA World Cup competition.