/IND vs ENG: Washington Sundar ruled out of Lord's ODI due to hamstring injury

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the third and deciding ODI against England at Lord’s on Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old injured himself while completing a run in the 33rd over of India’s six-wicket defeat in the second ODI in Cardiff on Thursday. After receiving treatment from team physio Kamlesh Jain, who strapped his right thigh, Sundar continued to bat. However, he was dismissed on the very next delivery, edging a short ball from Saqib Mahmood to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler for just two runs.

Sundar did not return to the field during England’s run chase, with Arshdeep Singh replacing him as a substitute fielder. The three-match ODI series is currently level at 1-1, making Sunday’s match at Lord’s the series decider.

According to IANS, Sundar’s hamstring strain will require a few weeks of rest and rehabilitation, ruling him out of the final ODI. His absence could open the door for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to return to the playing XI.

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Sundar played a key role in India’s victory in the opening ODI, scoring an unbeaten 52. His injury is another setback for the visitors, who are already without seam-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy because of injuries.

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Speaking after the Cardiff defeat, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said, “Washington’s injury – which he had when he ran his first run to mid-off. His hamstring, I think, it looks like a bad injury, and next ball he got out.”

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Kuldeep has featured in only one of India’s last 13 international matches across formats after a difficult IPL 2026 season with Delhi Capitals before moving to Lucknow Super Giants. Despite taking 194 wickets in 121 ODIs, his lower-order batting has often worked against him in team selection.

If India decides not to include Kuldeep, the team management could strengthen the batting by playing both Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, provided Rahul has recovered from the illness that kept him out of the second ODI in Cardiff.