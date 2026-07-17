/FIFA introduces championship rings for 2026 World Cup winners

The winners of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final will receive "bespoke championship rings," along with the famous WC trophy and gold medals. According to the FIFA website, this is the first time they has introduced championship rings at one of its tournaments. Inspired by a long-standing tradition in American sports, the special rings will be presented to the champions after the final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday, Jul 20 (IST).

FIFA will produce 2,026 individually numbered rings to mark the tournament and out of these, 30 rings will be given to members of the winning team, while the remaining 1,996 rings will be sold to fans around the world as official licensed merchandise.

Each ring will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy on one side, while the other side will be designed to represent the winning nation. Every ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and come with a certificate of authenticity.

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Right after the final, the winning team’s captain and head coach will receive temporary championship rings during the celebrations. The final 30 rings for the champions will later be specially made to fit each recipient and officially presented as a lasting reminder of their World Cup victory.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Argentina reached the final after coming from behind to beat England 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal. Enzo Fernandez scored the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez struck the winning goal in stoppage time, helping the defending champions book a place in the title clash against Spain.

The defeat ended England’s hopes of reaching their first final since 1966. Spain, meanwhile, reached their first World Cup final since winning the title in 2010 after beating France 2-0 in the other semifinal.