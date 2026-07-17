/FIFA 2026 | 'Superstitious' Argentina president Javier Milei will not attend world cup final against Spain

Argentina president Javier Milei, on Thursday (Jul 16), confirmed that he won't be attending the FIFA 2026 final match between the defending champions and Spain. The match is scheduled for Sunday (Jul 19) at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford with US President Donald Trump set to be present. The Argentine president not attending the final is, however, because of superstition - something very common among Argentina football fans when it comes to Messi and team trying to win the World Cup.

Superstitions grip Argentina fans, including president, before FIFA 2026 final

Asked if he is going to attend the final match in New York, Milei made his intentions clear on Buenos Aires radio station, El Observador, he said: "No way," adding: "I'm going to keep watching all the games from Olivos," refering to his official resident.

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Milei has watched all the games from home and has worn a heavy jacket which he plans to wear in the final as well. "Since it's cold and I don't turn on the heat, I wear an oil company-branded jacket. The day of the Switzerland game, it made me really hot. I took it off, and they scored a goal against us. I put it back on and never took it off again."

No sitting Argentina president has watched the team play in person since 1990. The reason is erstwhile President Carlos Menem visting the team ahead of 1990 FIFA World Cup opening game which Argentina lost to Cameroon. The shock got Menem knickname of 'Mufa' or jinx in translation and the office bearers avoid doing it there on.

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