/FIFA 2026: Jude Bellingham opens up on fiery exchange with Lionel Messi in WC semi-final

Argentina’s thrilling 2-1 win over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final was remembered not only for Lionel Messi’s brilliant performance but also for a heated first half. England midfielder Jude Bellingham later explained that his viral exchange with Messi was simply part of the intense nature of the match and not a personal argument.

Argentina came from behind after Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the second half and late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed the comeback and booked Argentina’s place in the final against Spain.

Before the late goals, however, the match had already become one of the toughest and most physical games of the tournament.

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Record number of first-half fouls

Both teams played with high intensity from the start. Argentina committed 15 fouls and received three yellow cards, while England made 11 fouls, overall, there were 26 fouls in the match.

The first half alone saw 19 fouls, setting a new FIFA World Cup record for the most fouls in the opening 45 minutes. The frequent stoppages led to several arguments between players as tensions continued to rise.

England were also unhappy when referee Szymon Marciniak blew for half-time shortly after the three minutes of added time ended, preventing them from taking a corner they had just won.

Moments earlier, Bellingham had appealed for a foul but his claim was turned down, adding to England’s frustration.

During the tense first half, television cameras caught Bellingham and Messi exchanging words. Messi looked back at the England midfielder and the clip quickly went viral on social media.

After the match, Bellingham dismissed suggestions of any serious confrontation.

“We were discussing a foul, actually,” Bellingham said, as quoted by USA Today.



“But it was nothing bad. I’m sure everyone will do their thing and make it a big deal. But no, it was nothing really.”

The England star explained that both players were simply talking about separate incidents during the game.

“I thought there was a foul earlier and he said, ‘Well what about the one on me?’ and I was kind of saying, ‘You’re strong enough to take it,’ you know what I mean?”

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Bellingham praises Messi

Although England suffered a painful defeat after conceding twice late in the game, Bellingham said he had great respect for Messi.

“It’s a privilege to play against him,” Bellingham said.

“There was nothing against him. I’m obviously on the losing side which hurts a lot, but it’s a privilege to go against him.”

In the end, the brief exchange between the two stars reflected the intensity of a hard-fought semi-final.