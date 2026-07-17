/Pele's 1958 FIFA World Cup final shirt sells for record USD 4.9 million

The shirt worn by Brazil great Pele during the 1958 FIFA World Cup final has been sold for USD 4.9 million at an auction, making it the most expensive piece of memorabilia linked to the football legend, according to Reuters, citing Sotheby’s. The famous No. 10 jersey was worn by a 17-year-old Pele when Brazil beat hosts Sweden 5-2 in Stockholm to win their first-ever FIFA World Cup title. Sotheby’s said the shirt received 10 bids from more than five bidders before it was sold.

The jersey is now the second-most expensive football shirt ever auctioned. The record is still held by Diego Maradona’s Argentina shirt from the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, which was sold for USD 9.3 million in 2022. Maradona wore that shirt when he scored the famous “Hand of God” goal.

Pele, who died in 2022 at the age of 82, scored twice in the 1958 World Cup final and is still the youngest player to score in a FIFA World Cup final. Sotheby’s also said the same shirt had previously been sold at auction in 2004 for GBP 70,505.

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Pele remains the only player to win three FIFA World Cups, lifting the trophy with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He scored six goals during the 1958 tournament, including two in the final against Sweden.

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In the 1962 World Cup, Pele scored only once because of injury, but Brazil still defended their title with a 3-1 win over Czechoslovakia in the final. In the 1970 final, he scored the opening goal as Brazil defeated Italy 4-1 to win their third WC.