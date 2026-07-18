In 2023, Erica Robin made headlines at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant when she chose to wear a burkini during the preliminary swimsuit competition. Three years down the line, Pakistan is now taking another big step in the world of pageants, as the country is set to take part in the Miss World contest for the first time.

Aniqa Jamal Iqbal, 24, will represent the country on the global stage. This will be a historic moment as it marks Pakistan’s first participation in the pageant’s 73-year history.

Pakistan set to debut in Miss World competition

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After decades of waiting, Aniqa Jamal Iqbal will take part in the contest. She was recently crowned Miss World Pakistan 2026 at a ceremony in Lahore. This marks a huge step for Pakistan’s presence in international beauty pageants. That said, this is not the first time the country has participated in such events. Over the years, the South Asian nation has participated in Miss Universe, Miss Earth, Miss Global, and other pageants. Iqbal, a business and economics graduate who is pursuing her master’s, has also competed in several contests.

Pakistan’s growing presence in beauty pageants

In recent years, Pakistan’s participation in international pageants has increased, a platform the country had stayed away from for many years. One of the biggest moments came in 2023 when Erica Robin became the first woman to represent Pakistan at Miss Universe. During the swimsuit round, which is considered one of the core segments, she famously wore a burkini, one of the major highlights of the event. However, her participation drew backlash and was not supported by any Pakistan-based company.

The Miss Universe Pakistan franchise was run by the Yugen Group. The move drew strong criticism from Islamic scholars and politicians. The organisation supporting this fourthcoming contest is the Miss Pakistan World Organisation

Debut after 73 years. Why so late?

Pakistan is officially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the country’s core values are rooted in religion. Given its socio-political and religious values, there was effectively an "iron curtain" preventing women from participating in pageants, where public presentation is central, something that has traditionally been highly restricted. Historically, the Miss World pageant heavily emphasised the traditional swimsuit round, and this is where, for decades, it had kept the country from participating in the event.



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