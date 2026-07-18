/FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira, Burna Boy to headline halftime show ahead of final

As anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, global music stars Shakira and Burna Boy have offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at their final rehearsal sessions for what will be FIFA's first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show.

The international artists, who previously performed together during the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City, reunited on the pitch this week to fine-tune their performance before Sunday's showpiece event.

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Shakira shares an update

Sharing a glimpse of the preparations on social media, Shakira posted a rehearsal photograph with Burna Boy and wrote, "Getting ready for Sunday! @burnaboygram See you at the @fifaworldcup Final! Dai dai, iko, dale, allez, let's go."



The post quickly generated widespread engagement, attracting more than a million likes and thousands of supportive comments. Among those responding were the Ghetto Kids, who are also scheduled to take part in the halftime spectacle.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will also mark a significant moment in the tournament's history with the introduction of its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment.

The production is expected to feature multiple artists and extend beyond the traditional 15-minute interval.

are set to perform "Dai Dai", the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The track serves as a global anthem promoting unity while supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Other artists are expected to perform

The halftime lineup is expected to include Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus accompanied by Coldplay, as well as appearances by characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets to spotlight the education initiative.

The entertainment programme will take place between the two halves of the World Cup final, where defending champions Argentina face Spain in a highly anticipated title clash.

Argentina reached the final with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semifinal. After falling behind in the first half, Enzo Fernandez scored the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to book Argentina's place in the championship match, ending England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966.

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Spain, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 victory over France to reach their first FIFA World Cup final since their 2010 triumph. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Lamine Yamal won a spot-kick, while Pedro Porro doubled the advantage after the break following a move involving Dani Olmo.

Spain's defence held firm despite late pressure from France, sealing their sixth clean sheet in seven matches and earning the nation's second-ever World Cup final appearance.