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Shakira sparks dating rumours after spotted with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel Garcia Rulfo

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 15:43 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 15:43 IST
Shakira sparks dating rumours after spotted with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel Garcia Rulfo

Shakira and Manuel Garcia Rulfo Photograph: (X)

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Shakira has sparked dating buzz after the singer was spotted with actor Manuel Garcia Rulfo. The actor is best known for his role in the show The Lincoln Lawyer.

Shakira, who is in the talk of the town for her recent performance of the official song for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Dai Dai, has been a massive global success. Amid this, the singer has sparked dating rumours after she was spotted with Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, all smiles, in Los Angeles.

Love brewing between Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo?

Several photos of Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spotted together has sparked romance speculation

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after being spotted leaving a Los Angeles hotel. The rumoured couple were seen smiling and have

conversation outside the Sunset Tower Hotel this week.

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These romance rumours come amid Shakira's break from the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which brought her to the Los Angeles area with shows at Intuit Dome in Inglewood before she continued through California. However, neither Shakira nor Manuel has given any statement in regard to their rumoured relationship.

For the unversed, Shakira was in a highly publicised relationship with Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique for eleven years, with whom she shares two sons. The duo got separated in June 2022 after reports of Piqué cheating on Shakira surfaced.

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a renowned actor in Mexico and the United States. He is known for playing the role of lawyer Mickey Haller in the American show The Lincoln Lawyer. He first made his first American film with Bless Me, Ultima as Uncle Pedro. Later, in early 2021, he was cast as Mickey Haller in the television adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer for Netflix, replacing Logan Marshall-Green.

He has been part of several films, including Missed Trains, Cake, The King of All the World, A Man Called Otto, Good Savage, A History of Love and War, Pedro Páramo, Jurassic World Rebirth and Perfect Stranger, among others.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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