/Shakira sparks dating rumours after spotted with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel Garcia Rulfo

Shakira, who is in the talk of the town for her recent performance of the official song for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Dai Dai, has been a massive global success. Amid this, the singer has sparked dating rumours after she was spotted with Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, all smiles, in Los Angeles.

Love brewing between Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo?

Several photos of Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spotted together has sparked romance speculation

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after being spotted leaving a Los Angeles hotel. The rumoured couple were seen smiling and have

conversation outside the Sunset Tower Hotel this week.

These romance rumours come amid Shakira's break from the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which brought her to the Los Angeles area with shows at Intuit Dome in Inglewood before she continued through California. However, neither Shakira nor Manuel has given any statement in regard to their rumoured relationship.

For the unversed, Shakira was in a highly publicised relationship with Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique for eleven years, with whom she shares two sons. The duo got separated in June 2022 after reports of Piqué cheating on Shakira surfaced.

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a renowned actor in Mexico and the United States. He is known for playing the role of lawyer Mickey Haller in the American show The Lincoln Lawyer. He first made his first American film with Bless Me, Ultima as Uncle Pedro. Later, in early 2021, he was cast as Mickey Haller in the television adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer for Netflix, replacing Logan Marshall-Green.