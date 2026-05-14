The FIFA World Cup final is going to be a star-studded spectacle. One of the biggest sporting events, it is set to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. As the countdown to the game has already begun, it has been revealed that pop stars Madonna, Shakira, and K-pop megastars BTS will headline a Super Bowl-style halftime show at the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

On Thursday, FIFA made the big announcement of the event that will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin.



The World Cup, with 48 teams, kicks off on June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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In the announcement video shared on the official social media handle of the Global Citizen, Martin was joined by Elmo, Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and Animal to share the news.

This is the first time the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show has been organised.

“But this show is more about we than me. I mean, it’s about togetherness,” Martin said.

The show will also raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund for the unprivileged children across the world, and will help in the initiative working to raise $100 million for children worldwide during the World Cup.

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in March last year that there would be "the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final". He did not say at the time who would be performing or how long the show would last.

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world," he said on Instagram.

However, the challenge is the time. How will a performance be scheduled and take place with a 15-minute break? For this, the fans have to wait.

Meanwhile, the performance will be as grand as the Super Bowl's halftime show. The actual performance during halftime usually lasts around 12 to 15 minutes, but the entire break is about 25 to 30 minutes.

Last year, FIFA introduced a halftime show concept for the Club World Cup. Nora Fatehi, well-known in India, is set to perform and sing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony, which will take place on 11th June 2026 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.