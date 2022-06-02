Shakira- Gerard Pique to split after 12 years of relationship? A history of their love story

One of the most celebrated couples of our time, singer Shakira and former footballer Gerard Piqué have shared a beautiful, strong relationship so far. The couple who share two sons together is reportedly living separately for the past few months. Multiple reports stated that Pique has moved to his bachelor pad in Barcelona after Shakira found out about his affair with another woman.



The couple who met during the FIFA World Cup in 2010 did part ways once before only to get back together and build a strong relationship. While the world waits for an official word from the two celebrities, here is a look back at their love story which is now facing stormy weather.



How did Shakira and Gerard first meet?



In 2010, Shakira and Gerard Piqué first met on the set of the singer's music video for 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)". If one can recall, Shakira had sung the official 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem, and Gerard had appeared in the video and led his team to a world cup victory that year.



"I wasn't a soccer fan, so I didn't know who he was," Shakira recalled later during an interview. "When I saw the video, I was like, 'Hmm, that one's kind of cute.'And then someone decided to introduce us."



"It all started when we were together in South Africa and I wrote to her," Piqué told TV3 in 2016. "She was already there because she sang in the opening ceremony, and I asked her what the weather was like. It's the typical stupid question, and the normal answer is to tell me to bring a jacket," he explained. "But she started telling me what the weather was, like, every minute, and it got to the point where I told her we (Spain) would have to get to the World Cup final to see her again—she was singing at the final."

Brief break up and then making it official

2011: The pair in January confirmed for the first time their relationship but added that they had split in August 2010. The two issued a joint statement, which said, "Throughout this time we have continued to work together hand in hand, have remained close and have kept the details absolutely private until now." A month later, the two were photographed leaving a restaurant in Barcelona, hand-in-hand. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March the same, year. In May, Gerard kissed Shakira on stage at her Barcelona concert.

Baby on the way!



In 2012, the couple became red carpet official as they arrived together for FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala in Switzerland.



The same year, in September Shakira took to her official website to confirm her pregnancy, "As some of you may know, Gerard and I are very happy awaiting the arrival of our first baby! At the time we have decided to give priority to this unique moment in our lives," she wrote.

In January 2013, Shakira and Gerard announced the arrival of their first born, baby boy Milan Piqué Mebarak. "The name Milan, means dear, loving and gracious in Slavic; in Ancient Roman, eager and laborious; and in Sanskrit, unification," she wrote on her website. "Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth."

Shakira later told a magazine that Gerard was a hands-on father and help her in raising their son. "Thank God the father is very involved. He has been amazing. The baby spends as much time with me as he does with his dad. He's the kind of dad who's full hands-on."

Marriage on the cards?

In 2014, when Shakira was asked about the couple's plans to get married, she said, "We already have what's essential, you know? We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them. But if I'm ever going to get married, he's the one."

At the beginning of 2015, the couple confirmed to Press and on Instagram that they would be expecting another baby boy. Subsequently, in late January they welcomed their second Sasha Piqué Mebarak. "The name Sasha is of Greek and Russian descent and means 'defender of mankind' and 'warrior,'" she wrote on Instagram.

2017: Shakira released the song 'Me Enamoré,' which means "I feel in love," and is a tribute to finding love with Piqué in 2010.

The same year, the singer also suffered a haemorrhage in her vocal cords, so her speaking was limited.



In 2018, Gerard Piqué announced his retirement from professional soccer. Shakira shared a message of support for her partner on Instagram. “Love, finished the stage that we will always keep in our hearts,” she wrote next to a picture of Gerard. “One of the happiest moments of my life has also been seeing you win in 2010 with the national team and celebrate with Spain champions! Shak.”



In 2022, reports of infidelity surfaced and Gerard was seen partying on multiple nights in Barcelona with friends and not Shakira. Shakira reportedly also reportedly hinted about the crack in their relationship in the song ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro.