The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off with opening ceremonies spanning three host nations, i.e., Mexico, Canada and the USA. The ceremonies feature AI-driven dynamic flag projections and 360-degree immersive fan engagement features. Shakira returned to the stage alongside Burna Boy, taking the centre stage at the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

Shakira performs official FIFA World Cup 2026 song in Mexico

Global music icon Shakira performed this year's official FIFA World Cup anthem, 'Dai Dai', at the opening ceremony in Mexico. She was joined by Afrobeats star Burna Boy. Their song supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. With a group of dancers, Shakira and Burna grooved along with the group of dancers.

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While Colombian singer J Balvin performed with Colombian rapper-singer Ryan Castro a medley of their hit tracks. J Balvin also performed his 2018 hit track Que Calor, and with Castor he did the duet Una A La Vez.

Other artists who performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Mexico City are Alejandro Fernández, Mana, Belinda, Lila Downs, Danny Ocean, Los Ángeles Azules and Tyla.

Also Read: New York renames streets after football legends Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Shakira's previous performances of FIFA

For the unversed, including the 2026 tournament, Shakira has performed for FIFA at five different World Cup events. In 2006, Germany, she performed her iconic track 'Hips Don't Lie' during the closing ceremony festivities. In 2010, in South Africa, Shakira performed the official anthem, ‘Waka Waka’, at the opening ceremony. In the 2014 closing ceremony of FIFA in Brazil, Shakira performed ‘La La La’ alongside Carlinhos Brown.

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 opening celebrations begin in Canada and Los Angeles?

Canada's opening ceremony will take place on June 12 at 11 pm (IST) in Toronto, while the opening ceremony in Los Angeles is scheduled for June 13 at 5 am (IST) at SoFi Stadium.

In Canada, Alanis Morissette will perform the Canadian national anthem, while Aleksandar Gajić sings the anthem for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Other artists include Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, William Prince, Palestinian singer Elyanna, and international stars Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, and DJ Sanjoy. Actor and comedian Will Arnett will make an appearance as the FIFA World Cup 2026 ambassador to welcome fans to Toronto.